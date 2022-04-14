Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

