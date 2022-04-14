Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

MRCY traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $8,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

