Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $4.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.81. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $20.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.66 to $22.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $29.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.67 and its 200 day moving average is $314.88. Signature Bank has a one year low of $216.00 and a one year high of $374.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

