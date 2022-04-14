Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report $696.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $692.50 million and the highest is $700.60 million. Atlassian posted sales of $568.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded up $12.01 on Wednesday, hitting $280.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,610. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.