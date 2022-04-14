Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 2,951,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

