Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 197,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,374. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

