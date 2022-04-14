Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Workiva reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $46,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 373,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -149.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

