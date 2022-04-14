Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) to Sell

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ well-located portfolio is poised to gain amid healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals. Capital-recycling moves and a healthy balance sheet poise it firmly to seize growth opportunities. It completed the sale of the remaining 12 buildings in the Royal Tech Business Park, Irving, TX for a gross sales price of $93.0 million. The move comes as part of its focused strategy to decrease its ownership of office and office-oriented flex properties and invest in growth endeavors through infill industrial property acquisitions in its core markets. However, a rising supply in several markets is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power. With a concentration of small-and mid-size customers, rent deferrals and customer defaults risks remain. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”
PSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
