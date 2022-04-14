Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) to Sell

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ well-located portfolio is poised to gain amid healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals. Capital-recycling moves and a healthy balance sheet poise it firmly to seize growth opportunities. It completed the sale of the remaining 12 buildings in the Royal Tech Business Park, Irving, TX for a gross sales price of $93.0 million. The move comes as part of its focused strategy to decrease its ownership of office and office-oriented flex properties and invest in growth endeavors through infill industrial property acquisitions in its core markets. However, a rising supply in several markets is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power. With a concentration of small-and mid-size customers, rent deferrals and customer defaults risks remain. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average is $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $189.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.