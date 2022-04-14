Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Hold”

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GHM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of GHM opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

