Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Buy

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.26.

TSM opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $526.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $96.91 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 708,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73,910 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,768,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 299,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.