Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.
About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)
