Zap Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $30,787.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

