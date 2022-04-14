Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 292.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $65,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.00. The company had a trading volume of 466,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,301. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

