Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.51 and a 200 day moving average of $508.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.