Zeepin Hits One Day Volume of $20,494.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $284,675.29 and approximately $20,494.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.71 or 0.07504198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.99 or 1.00053945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

