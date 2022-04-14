Zero Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Zero has a market capitalization of $324,601.68 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00366590 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00094994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,295,508 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

