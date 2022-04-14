Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after buying an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

