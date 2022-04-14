Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the year 2021 on a dismal note with fourth-quarter and full-year top-and-bottom-line numbers, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. According to the company, both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted by China VBP in Knees, Hips and S.E.T. product categories. In terms of COVID-related hurdles, the company registered business loss in Q4 due to hospital staffing shortages and the global spread of Omicron. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, Zimmer Biomet, in spite of a difficult business scenario in the fourth quarter, was able to drive continued strong demand and momentum for ROSA robotics line globally. In the entire year, the company more than doubled the number of installed ROSAs versus its cumulative total at the end of 2020.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.84.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

