ZooKeeper Market Cap Tops $10.46 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $692,449.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.95 or 0.07536042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,207.16 or 1.00110933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041181 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 130,031,191 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

