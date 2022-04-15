-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 388,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

