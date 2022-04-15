-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Savara by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Savara by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

