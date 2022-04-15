$0.10 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 19,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

