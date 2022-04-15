-$0.13 EPS Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $37,576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $20,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $20.86. 632,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

