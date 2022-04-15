-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Matterport has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

