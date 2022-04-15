-$0.30 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 36,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

About Applied DNA Sciences (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.