$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. AAON has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $83.79.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

