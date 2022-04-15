$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.31. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 9,694,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,640. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.