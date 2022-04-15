-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

