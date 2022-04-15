$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 368,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,552. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

