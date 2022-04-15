-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.86). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 542,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

