$0.64 EPS Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SPTN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 209,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

