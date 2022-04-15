-$0.68 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 342,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,243. The company has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

