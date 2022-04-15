$0.78 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,474. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $600.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

