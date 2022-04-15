$0.82 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

