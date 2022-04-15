$0.83 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,768. The company has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

