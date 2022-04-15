$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,921. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,074,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

