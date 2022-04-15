$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 1,392,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,807. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

