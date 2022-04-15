$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

