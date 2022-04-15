$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $832.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528,635. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

