$1.93 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.87. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNF opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.94. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in UniFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

