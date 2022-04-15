10,000 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BITO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. 5,128,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,100. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44.

