10,000 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $706,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

ZH stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

