12,798 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Palomar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $441,900 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

