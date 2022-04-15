$150.19 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will post $150.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $155.56 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $651.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 159,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

