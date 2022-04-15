1,528 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

