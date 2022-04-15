$157.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.50 million to $158.49 million. Bill.com posted sales of $59.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $598.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.20 million to $600.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $805.09 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $855.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Bill.com stock traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,035. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

