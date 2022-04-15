170 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.70. 907,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.17. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

