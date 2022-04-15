$2.07 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.81. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

ADP stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,224. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

