2,061 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,061 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Prysm Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,088,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,731,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $13,795,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN stock traded down 0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 40.59. The company had a trading volume of 328,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801,920. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 50.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 85.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

