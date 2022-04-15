$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report $29.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.58 million to $31.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $155.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.82 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Codexis stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 341,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.76. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.